Brimming with puppies, Paws Across Oswego County preparing for a rush of adoptions: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – A litter of puppies from Paws Across Oswego County are NewsChannel 9’s featured animals of the week!

While the nine five-week-old Bulldog mixes won’t be ready for adoption for a couple of weeks – the PAOC is gearing up for a rush of applications.

Their mother, Stella came to Paws Across Oswego County after being seized from her home. Following some immediate medical treatment, Stella was released from the vet and delivered her nine puppies on September 13.

Stella will also be available for adoption once she is healthy.

Heather Axtell from Paws Across Oswego County told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, all nine of the litter-mates have Halloween themed names because their September birthday was also Friday the 13th.

Annabelle

Ripley

Freddie

Jack

Damien

Regan

Salem

Norman

Carrie

PAOC is hoping you will attend at least one of their “Howl-iday” craft events, the first on November 3rd, the other on a TBD date in December.

The shelter also teaming up with Cornell to provide low-cost veterinary services for low income Oswego County residents.

More information can be found on Paws Across Oswego County’s website and on Facebook.