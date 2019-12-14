Brought in as six-week-old stray, Petie the cuddle bug cat hopes to find a new home soon: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Petie from Wanderers’ Humane Association is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Petie is a six-month-old house cat who has been at Wanderers’ Rest since he was six-weeks-old.

He was brought in as a stray with his brother and sister; his brother was recently adopted. Mason Groesbeck from Wanderers’ Humane Association said he hopes Petie is next.

Groesbeck told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Petie is the perfect house cat for any family, loves to cuddle and play.

Petie is good with other cats, dogs, and kids.

More information about Petie can be found on Wanderers’ Humane Association website and on Facebook.