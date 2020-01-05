Cat found in Pulaski in need of eye surgery & new caretaker: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Rascal from the Oswego County SPCA and the United Friends of Homeless Animals shelter is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Rascal is a two-year-old cat who was found as a stray in Pulaski around Thanksgiving. He was born with a rare genetic disorder called bi-lateral entropion and is in desperate need of surgery.

Marissa Ferman from the United Friends of Homeless Animals, based in Richland, told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, the disorder means Rascal has an extra lower eyelid, which causes him severe pain.

The Oswego County SPCA and the United Friends of Homeless Animals are raising money to get Rascal the medical treatment he needs or at least defer some of the cost for his future family.

For more information about Rascal can be found on the Oswego County SPCA website or check them out on Facebook. Additional info can also be found on the UFHA’s Facebook page here.

