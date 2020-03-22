Chieftess looking for her forever home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Chieftess from the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Chieftess is a one and a half year old pitbull mix who was picked up by Syracuse Dog Control after many months as a stray. It took volunteers quite a while to catch this cutie, but they finally did on Superbowl Sunday. That’s where her name comes from!

She’s been living with a foster home since then. The shelter told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford that Chieftess loves to cuddle, take car rides and is house broken… She even knows some tricks!

Chieftess is looking for a home where she won’t be home alone for long periods of time and can crash on the couch or in your lap.

While Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter is closed right now… anyone looking to adopt Chieftess can complete an application online. Visits to the shelter are being made by appointment only.

More information about Chieftess can be found on the Second Chance Canine website or check them out on Facebook.

