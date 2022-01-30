Dakota the young, gentle cat needs her purrrfect forever home: Petsavers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Dakota, a young beautiful gray and orange tabby from the No Kill Project in Fayetteville.

Dakota is a sweet but shy cat, approximately one-and-a-half years old. She’s the type of cat who likes to receive loving, but is a little timid at first to ask for it. Once she’s comfortable and settled in, she welcomes the love you have to give her.

Her future home can only have another gentle and friendly cat. She would prefer a calm home to relax and enjoy herself.

Dakota is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. If you’re interested in adopting her, email “adoptions@thenokillproject.org.”

Dakota’s rescue story from Petfinder:

Dakota was rescued last year during the colder months of spring. She was found wandering the road all by herself as a young kitten. A kind passerby saw her and contacted our organization for help. Dakota was placed in a foster home and initial vetting was done. As we began to take prepare her for adoption placement, her foster noticed that Dakota’s belly was getting larger. It soon began to get very large and a trip to the vet was in order. It was at this point discovered that Dakota had wet FIP.

FIP used to be a lethal diagnosis. Studies nowadays indicate that FIP can be treated with the help of an expensive but very successful treatment. The treatment is brutal, requiring 84 days of injections followed by an 84 day observation period. After the 168 days of treatment protocol is complete, the treated FIP cat is considered cured. Dakota went through her trials and tribulations and came out a winner! She survived FIP and she is now ready to move on and leave those terrible days of uncertainty behind. We would love to see this beautiful and gentle gal go to a home soon!