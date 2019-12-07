Darla, more like Darling! Meet this pit bull mix at Santa Paws Saturday: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Darla from Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Darla is a one to two-year-old Pitt Bull mix who has been with the rescue for about two weeks after being found as a stray in Syracuse.

Dan Wise from Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Darla is one of the sweetest dogs he has ever met. She is good with other dogs, cats and kids.

You can meet Darla and other rescue dogs at Recycle-A-Bull’s annual Santa Paws event at Driver’s Village Saturday. It’s the rescue’s largest annual fundraiser and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Those attending can take pictures with Santa, enter to win raffles and meet and greet with dogs like Darla.

More information about Darla can be found on the Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue website and on Facebook.