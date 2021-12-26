Dasher the puppy wants to grow up with her forever family: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Dasher, not one of Santa’s reindeers, but a terrier and mastiff puppy mix at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Dasher is a sweet, playful puppy who shows love to everyone she meets. She’s small in size now but will grow to be a big girl.

The shelter says she’s already a smart puppy who knows basic commands and is eager to learn more! She does well riding in the car and keeps her crate clean too.

Dasher loves to play with other dogs and doesn’t mind cats. A home with either pet is fine.

She has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations.

If interested in adopting Dasher, click here for a Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter application.