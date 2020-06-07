Interactive Maps

Dog at ‘Wanderers’ Rest’ finds forever home after 640 days at the shelter: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) — Its been almost two years in the making, but a dog at Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association in Canastota has finally found her forever home.

Sheba had been living at the shelter since August 2018, more than half her life, but on June 2 her long wait finally ended.

The staff said no matter how many days went by they didn’t give up. So, when their hard work and patience paid off, they too, were ecstatic.

Like all shelter pets, Sheba is thankful for her new owner, but there are plenty more dogs and cats looking for the same happiness.

If you’d like to adopt and be a Petsaver head to the Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association website or check them out Facebook.

