Dog couple from the CNY SPCA, Bruno & Zsa Zsa eager to find a new home together: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Bruno and Zsa Zsa from the CNY SPCA are NewsChannel 9’s featured animals of the week!

Bruno is a 6 1/2-year-old Chihuahua mix and Zsa Zsa a 12-year-old Maltese mix. The pair have been together since Bruno was very young.

Dee Schaefer told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Bruno and Zsa Zsa have been searching for a new home for about two months. Their previous owner had to put them up for adoption due to some health issues.

The two must be adopted together.

If adoption isn’t an option for your family the CNY SPCA is asking for your support on December 6. The shelter is hosting a Crafting for Pets evening where people can decorate ornaments and enjoy food and drink at Hothouse Brewing. All proceeds will benefit the animals.

More information about Bruno and Zsa Zsa can be found on the CNY SPCA website or via Facebook.