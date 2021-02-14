Friendly, loving kittens looking for their forever home: Petsavers

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Rhiannon, a friendly young kitten from KittyCorner of CNY Inc.!

Rhiannon is a 4-month-old medium-sized domestic short hair mix, who loves to play, but will calm down snuggle right up into your heart. She’s part of a litter of adorable kittens, all waiting for their forever homes.

Now, KittyCorner says Rhiannon must be paired with one of her siblings, another kitten, or a young feline friend. Otherwise, they feel she would fit well into any family.

Rhiannon and her siblings are up to date on their vaccinations, and have tested FIV/FeLV negative. While she’s been spayed and micro-chipped, some of her siblings are a little behind on that schedule, and may not be ready to go just yet.

Would this adorable, friendly girl make the “purfect” addition to your forever family? Click here to visit her Petfinder page, and here to fill out the adoption application.