(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed.

Fudge is available through Paw Pals of Hale Center, a partner rescue of Project Freedom Ride. He’s located in Texas, but can be transported to the Syracuse area if needed!

Meet Fudge!

Fudge is not living in a foster home, so he’s not working on housetraining/crate training. However, he is learning to walk on a leash!

He’s still very young and can learn to live with cats if needed. Fudge loves other dogs and would play with them all day if he could! Fudge is very outgoing and doesn’t know a stranger. He’ll be a great dog for anyone ready for all the puppy shenanigans!

Fudge’s vaccinations are up-to-date. He’s also already been neutered.

His adoption fee is $450.00 which includes his neuter, current vaccinations, registered microchip and transport costs.

For more information or to meet Fudge via video call, email “pawpalshc@gmail.com.”

If you’re interested in adopting Fudge, an application can be accessed below: