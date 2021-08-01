Happy Boxer Terrier mix wants to meet her forever family: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Toni from Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Toni is around 1 to 2-years-old and was brought to the shelter as a stray. She’s a Boxer/Terrier mix with a short, golden coat.

The shelter says she’s one of the happiest dogs you will ever meet. Her nickname is even “wiggle butt” because her tail never stops wagging!



Photos: Petfinder Page

Because she is still young and full of energy, Toni is looking for an active home that will provide her with the daily exercise she needs.

Toni is house-trained and her vaccinations are up to date. A home with other dogs and/or cats would be just fine.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the shelter is doing adoptions and visits by appointment only. If you’re interested in meeting Toni, complete an application form on Second Chance’s website and then email it to friendsofsecondchance@gmail.com.