Happy hound-mix eager to find a new family: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Archie from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Archie is a just under six year old (5 years and 11 months) Hound mix who is eager to please.

He is a loving, friendly, and trusting dog that loves being outside but like most hounds, likes to jump. The shelter recommends having a fence at least four feet tall.

Archie is one of the only dogs up for adoption at Helping Hounds right now so he is eager to find a home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Helping Hounds’ transport program has been temporarily suspended. Because of this availability of adoptable dogs has been sporadic. Those looking to adopt are asked to check their adoption page frequently.

Helping Hounds’ new shelter in North Syracuse is closed to the public right now but the staff is monitoring messages and voicemail.

More information about Archie can be found on Helping Hounds’ website or check them out on Facebook.

