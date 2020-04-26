Hoarding case kitty looking for a new snuggly family: Petsavers

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

(WSYR-TV) – Elsie from the Oswego County SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Elsie is a one-and-a-half-year-old black and white short-hair cat who came from a hoarding situation.

She came in with her nine-month-old daughter, which means Elsie sadly had her first litter around the same age.

Elsie required emergency surgery after coming to the SPCA but is now on the road to recovery and ready to find her forever home.

The shelter believes Elsie would be tolerant of another laid back cat in the house. She loves to snuggle is very sweet and loves to bird watch.

The Oswego County SPCA does have a few restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic but if you are interested in adopting or meeting Elsie you can call (315) 297-4900.

More information and adoption applications can also be found on the Oswego County SPCA’s website or check them out on Facebook.

