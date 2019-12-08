Hospice care important piece of Oswego SPCA, Minature Pinscher “Bambi” is just one example: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Bambi from the Oswego County SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Bambi is a ten-year-old Minature Pinscher who was found in some bushes in the City of Syracuse two weeks ago.

While she can’t be adopted, Bambi will live out her life with a foster family.

She was extremely underweight when she arrived at the Oswego County SPCA, had frostbite on her ears but has since been nursed back to health.

Tanya Semchenko told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Bambi like many animals they receive is a hospice case. She has tested positive for heartworm, which veterinarians say is too far progressed given her age.

The Oswego County SPCA is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year Sunday. Their “Howliday Event” is at the Fulton Elks at 57 Pierce Drive, Fulton and runs from 12:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about Bambi and how you can become a foster home head to the Oswego County SPCA website or check them out on Facebook.

