LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Jack, a Domestic Short Hair cat at the CNY Cat Coalition.

Jack was a drop off at a farm. When he was rescued, he was found limping. Come to find out, he had luxating patella.

Jack underwent a major operation and became very sick after surgery. Thankfully, he’s recovered and now he loves to run around and play!

Jack has fought for his life and is now a happy sweet boy, waiting for his forever home.

The CNY Cat Coalition says Jack will need another home with another cat.

If you’re interested in learning more about Jack or adopting him, click here for the application form. His adoption fee is $75.00 and will contribute to the cost of veterinary treatments the cat has received.