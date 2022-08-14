SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse.

Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd mix, hence his nickname!

He came to the shelter as a stray in July. Joe just turned 2-years-old and weighs in around 66 pounds.

The folks at the CNY SPCA say he’s the perfect combination of both breeds. Energetic yet gentle, athletic but graceful, and playful yet dignified.

However, Joe would benefit from basic training and regular exercise to help him channel his energy. An active family with children at least 6-years-old is ideal for Joe.

If you’re looking for an intelligent, loyal, and active companion, Joe very well could be the dog for you!

His adoption fee is $175.00 this includes the following:

Vet Exam

Microchipping

Rabies Vaccine (12 weeks+)

Spay / Neuter

Heartworm testing (6 months and up)

Kennel Cough Vaccine

DAPPV Vaccine

Flea preventative

Deworming

Adoption Kit

Submit your application or learn more about Joe by clicking here.