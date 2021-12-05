Jovie’s wish for Christmas this year is to find her forever family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Jovie currently staying B&R Bunkhouse Adoptables in North Syracuse. Jovie is one of the adoptable animals featured in the shelter’s “25 Days of Dog-mas” campaign!

Josie is a young, medium-sized terrier mix. Her favorite thing to do is snuggling with her volunteers, playing with toys and cuddling up with extra fluffy blankets.

Jovie’s not a fan of cats, but a doggie sibling would be great to play with!

Her ideal family is one that’s active and adventurous. Jovie’s new family should be willing and able to take her on walks and give her plenty of love.

Jovie is wary of people at first. A family who is willing to come and meet her at least a few times before taking her home permanently is a must.

If you can make Jovie’s Christmas wish come true and are interested in making her the newest member of your forever family, send an email to bandrbunkhouse@gmail.com.