Lewis and Clark are ready for their next expedition: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) — Meet Lewis and Clark!

They were found wandering in the Salmon River area back in June. They are estimated to be 2-years-old, and are lab mixes. They were welcomed at Paws Across Oswego County when their hold time expired with the local DCO.

Lewis and Clark were named after the explorers because they were on an adventure of their own. They are good with other dogs and humans of all ages. Both boys have been going into daycare at least a couple times a week. They are very eager to learn and would do best with continued training.

The shelter says they don’t need to be adopted together. They are both neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped. You can learn more about the adoption process here.