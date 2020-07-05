Litter of abandoned kittens up for adoption in Oswego: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) — Hamilton from the Oswego County SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Hamilton is a 12-week-old short haired kitten who is part of an abandoned litter that was found recently.

He is good with other cats, dogs and kids and is also Feline Leukemia and FIV negative according to the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting Hamilton or any of his siblings, girls and boys, you’re asked to complete an application here or call the Oswego County SPCA.

More information can also be found on the Oswego County SPCA’s website or check them out on Facebook.

