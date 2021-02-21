Lovable older mix looking for a calm place to settle down: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Scooby, a lovable guy from B & R Bunkhouse Adoptables!

Scooby is an eight-year-old mixed breed, who would absolutely love a calm place to settle down, with a fenced in yard for fun and exercise! He and his sister Luna were brought into the shelter with two other dogs, but neither seems very keen on making new four legged friends. B & R Bunkhouse says that the duo should be adopted together, or be the only pet in their new homes…

While he may not be a fan of other animals, Scooby does love his people! The shelter says he would do well in a loving home where he can snuggle up in his blankets after a long day of fun with his favorite treat…

Scooby is up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Do you think this sweet guy would be a good addition to your forever home? Click here to check out his Petfinder page, here for his sister’s page, and here for the shelters Facebook page.