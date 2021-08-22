Loving puppy wants to meet her forever family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Julie from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse.

Julie is a puppy hound mix, but don’t let her small size now fool you. She’s going to be an extra large dog once she’s grown!

She’s best described as a very sweet and lovable dog. Julie adores people and wants to find the right human to snuggle up next to.

Julie, Helping Hounds Dog Rescue

Helping Hounds says Julie is playful and curious. She loves to run around and play with other dogs, but she also needs some cuddle time with her people too.

Julie has not had the opportunity to interact with children much, but the shelter says she should be fine around respectful kids.

She walks well on a leash, knows how to use a doggie door and is both crate and housetrained. Julie’s vaccinations are all up to date and she has been spayed.

Are you interested in making Julie a member of your forever family? Click here for the application or you can visit Helping Hounds in person.

Helping Hounds hours are the following…

Tuesday: Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Noon to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday: Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Noon to 6:00 p.m. Thursday: Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday: Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Noon to 6:00 p.m. Saturday : Noon to 6:00 p.m.

: Noon to 6:00 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 4:00 p.m.

For more on pets in need of a home or pets that ran away from home, click here for our Petsavers information.