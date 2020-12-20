Loving, “Scrappy” puppy waiting for forever family: Sunday Petsavers

PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Scrappy Doo, also known as, “Buddy!” He’s an adorable four-month-old puppy from the Mountain Rottie Rescue of New York.

Scrappy is a Labrador retriever and hound mix. He was found on a 2-foot chain down in Kentucky. Luckily, he was rescued and sent up north to his current foster home in Phoenix.

He’s a happy puppy who’s a huge fan of fetch and always loves a good talk. The rescue says Scrappy is very vocal and will certainly do his part to carry on the conversation.

Scrappy is currently being fostered with elementary-aged children and dogs of all sizes, a situation the rescue says works well for him.

He travels well in a vehicle, loves a good bath and is quickly learning potty training outside. However, because he is a puppy, he does need some training.

The team at Mountain Rottie Rescue says he needs to be socialized and can’t be left alone for more than four hours at one time. The best situation would be an active family to take him on adventures and walks.

If you think Scrappy is the perfect fit for your forever family, click here for more information.

To learn more about Mountain Rottie Rescue, click here.