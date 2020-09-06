Loving, short-haired kitten hoping for a snuggly family: Petsavers

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We continue to keep a safe, social distance from our furry friends at local animal shelters, but they are still in need of a “furever” home.

This week on Petsavers, we introduce you to a lovable kitten from the Oswego County SPCA, Marshmallow.

He’s a 14-week-old kitten who arrived to the Oswego County SPCA with his brother, Marmalade, after being trapped in someone’s backyard.

The short-haired duo was terrified when they arrived at the shelter, but after a great amount of love and attention, they’re ready to connect with a forever family.

Marshmallow loves to play and snuggle. The shelter calls him a “love bug” and the heart shape on his back leg proves it.

The Oswego County SPCA said he’s good with dogs, cats and kids.

He’s up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and is feline leukemia/F-I-V negative. Marshmallow is also house trained.

If you are interested in adopting Marshmallow, you can find his Petfinder profile here, and the application here.