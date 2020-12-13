Loving, young mixed breed hoping to connect with forever home: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Maple, a medium-sized mixed breed from B & R Bunkhouse Adoptables in North Syracuse.

Maple is around only one year old and is looking for her forever home. The shelter says she’ll need a family who’s willing to work with her on basic manners since she’s still young and needs some training.

She loves to run around to play in the yard and likes her toys too.

Maple has been playful with some of the other dogs she has met around her size or bigger, but she’s been a bit selective about who she wants to be friends with. With some management at home, the shelter believes she’ll do just fine with feline family members.

Maple is up to date on her vaccinations and will be spayed before the adoption.

If you think Maple is the perfect fit for your forever family, click here to inquire about the application.

To learn more about B & R Bunkhouse Adoptables, click here for their Facebook page.