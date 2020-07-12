Loyal and energetic stray Dutch shepherd looking for a forever home: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Arvin from the Second Chance Canine Adoption Center is NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week.

Arvin is a six-month-old Dutch shepherd who was found as a stray in Syracuse. He is very smart, loyal and active. Arvin is crate trained, but he’s still working on being house trained right now.

The shelter recommends he is adopted by someone who has the time and work ethic to keep him honest because Arvin is still young enough to train to become the bestest-boy. They also recommend that Arvin is adopted by someone who has another dog his size or larger, but Arvin does not like cats.

Arvin loves playing with other dogs and running around the yard. He also has the potential to become much larger when fully grown.

Second Chance Shelter is open right now on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stop in if you’d like to inquire about Arvin or any of their other animals.