Meet Bingo the puppy, ready to meet his forever family: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Bingo, a Labrador Retriever/Hound mix at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Bingo has a whole lot of puppy energy so his foster mom says his future family has to be able to keep up!

Bingo already knows how to sit and is learning the word “off” because he likes to jump when he gets excited.

His foster mom says Bingo has been doing well in his crate overnight with no accidents in bed. However, he’s still working on potty training. He’s a work in progress.

Bingo loves to play with his four-legged friends so a future home with another cat, dog or even children will be just fine.

If you’re interested in adopting Bingo, complete an application form on Second Chance’s website by clicking here.