Meet Brownie, a playful pit bull terrier mix in need of a furever home: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to showcase some furry friends at local animal shelters who are looking from a distance to find their furever homes. This week we have a sweet, playful guy from B and R Bunkhouse Adoptables in North Syracuse.

Meet Brownie! He’s a pit bull terrier mix around three years old, who lost his home when his owner passed away.

He’s a happy, medium-sized dog who loves to go for walks and is happy to make friends with other dogs his size. Brownie has a bit of a toy obsession, and is always happy to sit and rip apart as many stuffies as he can find. He’s also a fan of hanging out outside, so a family with a fenced in yard would be ideal.

Brownie is good with other dogs, but would prefer a home without cats or kids.

He’s up to date on all his shots and has been neutered.

Now, the shelter says Brownie has been showing signs of stress after living in the shelter environment for several months, and has shown some nervous behavior around men he doesn’t know.

B and R Bunkhouse hopes to find a person to bring him home and give him the time he needs to decompress from shelter life, and get back to the happy, playful dog he was.

If you’re interested in adopting Brownie, click here.