Meet Brynn, a loving, short haired mix looking for her new family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to showcase some furry friends at local animal shelters who are looking from a distance to find furever homes. This week we have a sweet, loving girl from B and R Bunkhouse Adoptables in North Syracuse.

Meet Brynn! She’s an adult short haired mix who’s nervous around new people. Once she’s spent some time with them, the shelter says she warms right up!

She’s a happy, medium-sized dog who loves to go on walks and explore the land around the shelter. Brynn has a bit of a toy obsession, and is always happy to get some exercise by chasing a ball around!

Brynn is a little picky when it comes to canine pals, but she does have a good furry friend that she loves to play with. While she’s good with other dogs, the shelter thinks she would do better in a home without cats or young kids.

She’s up to date on all his shots and will be spayed before being adopted.

If you’re interested in adopting Brynn, click here.