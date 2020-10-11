Meet Cheerio & Captain, a playful duo looking to share a furever home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to keep a safe distance from our four-legged friends at local animal shelters. This week, we have pair of lovable boys from CNY Cat Coalition that are looking to share a furever home.

Meet Cheerio and Captain! These sweet, short haired kittens came in at different times, but have become an inseparable pair. So much so that the shelter says the two-month-olds can only be adopted together.

Cheerio was brought into the shelter just a day after his birth with severe injuries. It took some time and tender love and care, but they were able to get him patched up, good as new! Captain was brought in later, found alone around two-weeks-old. After quarantining to make sure he was healthy, the boys were paired up, and the rest is history!

Cheerio and Captain are both short-haired, medium sized kittens. The pair loves to play and can’t get enough human affection, snuggling, and petting. Both kittens are up to date on vaccinations, will be neutered before adoption, and are house trained. The shelter says they would do well with other cats, dogs, and even kids!

If you’re interested in adopting Cheerio and Captain, click here to head to the CNY Cat Coalition website, and here to head to Cheerio and Captains Petfinder page.