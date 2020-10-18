Meet Liza, a shy older cat looking for the perfect family: Petsavers

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to keep a safe distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters. This week, we have a shy, older gal from KittyCorner of CNY Inc. that’s looking for her forever home.

Click the video to see Liza. This 8-year-old short-haired tuxedo mix came into the shelter as a stray. While she’s mostly calm and well-behaved, the rescue says she’s wary strangers. Even so, once she gets to know you, Liza loves some good petting. She also likes to play with a feather toy.

The shelter says Liza is very shy, and expects her to need longer than the average cat to transition to a new home and family. They say a quiet, stable lifestyle is a must for Liza, as she tries to stay away from loud noises and fast movements. Having a calm, highly socialized and non-dominant cat friend is also preferred, giving her a safe role model to help with socializing.

Liza tested negative for FIV and FeLV, is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She has no known physical illnesses, with extreme shyness being her only special need.

Interested in adopting Liza? Click here for her Petfinder page and here for the application!