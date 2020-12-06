Meet Monti! A lovable cat looking for new home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Monti, a six-year-old, short-haired, medium sized silver tiger tabby cat from No Cat Left Behind in Syracuse.

Monti is an extremely affectionate and calm guy that likes to be picked up and cuddled.

He was living in a nice home until recently. Monti’s previous owners decided to return him after having a newborn child who constantly pulled on his tail! While that did him no favors with the younger crowd, Monti does do well with children over the age of five.

Monti is up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered and house trained. He’s a healthy guy, but Monti is on a special diet per his vet’s recommendation.

The No Cat Left Behind group says Monti would prefer to be the only cat in the house, as he’s never been around dogs.

If you think Monti would be the perfect addition to your forever family, you can learn more about him here, on PetFinder.

For more information on No Cat Left Behind, here’s their Facebook page.