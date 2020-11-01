Meet Phoebe! A lovable kitty looking for her forever home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters.

Click the video to see Phoebe. This domestic short-haired mix came into the shelter after spending some time fending for herself in a dangerous area.

Once she arrived, the rescue says her funny, social personality began to shine! Phoebe loves people and is constantly purring or rolling around. She also loves to play, especially with some cat nip.

The shelter is hoping to find Phoebe the safe forever home that she deserves. Phoebe is spayed and vaccinated, and has been house trained.

Interested in adopting Phoebe? Click here for her Petfinder page and here for the application!