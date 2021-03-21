Mixed breed puppy hopes to get lucky with forever family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Dublin, a sweet guy from B and R Bunkhouse Adoptables.

Dublin is new to the shelter. He’s around one-year-old and has been very anxious since being put up for adoption.

He’s a short-haired, mixed breed who enjoys going for walks.





So far, Dublin seems to enjoy interacting with the volunteers. However, he does not like cats which means a home without would be best. The shelter isn’t sure how he feels about other dogs yet.

His vaccinations are up to date. It’s unknown if he has been neutered.

If you want to be the lucky person who adopts Dublin, click here to inquire about an application.