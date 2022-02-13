OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Mushroom from the Oswego County Humane Society.

Mushroom is a 6-month-old kitten. She and her five siblings (all named after pizza toppings) are up for adoption and ready to meet their forever families!

The Oswego County Humane Society says Mushroom is very sweet and a bit smaller compared to her siblings.

Photo credit: Oswego County Humane Society

She doesn’t mind being held, loves treats and cat nip. Mushroom likes napping in both high and low spaces and watching her siblings play until she’s comfortable to join.

Mushroom or her siblings have not been spayed, neutered or vaccinated yet, but the shelter says appointments are scheduled.

The adoption fee is $100 per kitten, and includes the spay/neuter surgery and kitten vaccines, according to the Oswego County Humane Society.

If you are interested in adopting Mushroom, visit the Oswego County Humane Society’s “Adopt a Pet” page. Completed applications can be sent to “info@oswegohumane.org.”