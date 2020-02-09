“Mustachioed” feline eager to find a new home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Domino the “mustachioed” cat from Wanderers’ Humane Association is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Domino is a 3-year-old house cat who has been at Wanderers’ Rest for two months.

She came in as a stray and is looking for her forever home.

Mason Groesbeck from Wanderers’ Humane Association told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Domino is a sweet and lovable cat, who loves to curl up in your lap and get as much attention as possible.

Groesbeck said Domino would do better as the only pet in the house.

More information about Domino can be found on Wanderers’ Humane Association website and on Facebook.