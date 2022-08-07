SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse.

Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones that can be tossed all over the place.

When he’s not playing, Ninja loves to cuddle up next to you and be pet.

He’d love to be adopted with one or both of his siblings. If that’s not feasible, Ninja’s future home can have a friendly young kitty. He’d also do fine in a home with children.

Ninja’s vaccinations are up-to-date. He has already been neutered. If you’re interested in adopting Ninja, click here for an application.