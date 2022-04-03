JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Nya at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Nya is a Pit Bull Terrier mix. The shelter believes she’s around 3-years old.

Nya is quite adventurous and looking for an active family to love and call her own. She enjoys playing fetch, going on hikes and even taking a swim in the water.

Nya is very sweet, smart and knows several commands. This girl will do anything for treats!

Her vaccinations are up to date. Nya has been spayed. She plays well with other dogs and would do just fine in a home with children.

Nya’s adoption fee is $275.00. Her adoption includes the following:​

Vet exam

Distemper/Parvo (DHLPP)

Rabies Vaccine (12 weeks and up)

Bortdetella Vaccine

Deworming

Heartworm testing (6 months and up)

Microchipping

Flea/Tick & Heartworm preventative (while under care of SC)

Spay/Neuter

Gift Certificate for one free vet visit to Chittenango Animal Hospital

Adoption Kit

If you’re interested in learning more about Nya or adopting her, click here for an application.