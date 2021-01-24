Older, sweet cat searching for “purfect” home: Petsavers

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Shirley, a sweet older girl from Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association in Canastota.

This big, domestic, short-haired girl is looking for the “purfect” place to live out her golden years.

Shirley is affectionate and loves to nuzzle up for some good cuddles. As her foster mom explains, she loves attention and will follow you around to dish out kisses in order to get what she knows she deserves.

Shirley loves to meet new people and needs a home that will embrace and welcome all the love she has to offer.

The foster says Shirley’s not an aggressive feline, but she is not a fan of getting her nails clipped.

She does have some age-related problems with mobility, but still loves to get up and climb to the top of the world, whether that be a mountain or the refrigerator!

Shirley does well with other cats. She is up to date on her vaccinations and is an expert with a litterbox.

Do you think Shirley would be a wonderful addition to your family? Click here for the application link.

For more information on Shirley, click here.