Outdoor loving dog eager to find a “furever” home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Sasha from Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Sasha is a two-year-old bull terrier who loves the outdoors, going for hikes and riding in the car.

She is house trained, very smart and eager but would prefer a house without cats and may be better suited for a family with older kids.

Second Chance is closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic but they are accepting applications online and scheduling socially distanced meet and greets.

More information about Sasha can be found on the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter website or check them out on Facebook.

