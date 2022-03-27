OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Penne from the Oswego County Humane Society.

The shelter says she’s about one to two-years-old and a domestic, shorthair cat.

She’s a lovely, chatty girl ready for anything, especially meeting a new family to call her own!

The Oswego County Humane Society says she’d get along great with another car or dog, even if they’re outgoing. However, she may have an issue if they’re too pushy or bossy. Penne would also be great in a home with children.

She has been vaccinated, spayed and tested negative for FIV. Her adoption fee is $75.00.

If you’re interested in learning more about Penne or adopting here, click here for an application.

Once completed, you can email the application and any questions to “info@oswegohumane.org.”