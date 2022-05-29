SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Ace, a young, male Tabby at the CNY Cat Coalition ready for a family to call his own.

Ace is an energetic, sweet, affectionate and playful fellow. He wants to be friends with everyone, enjoys playing with his toys and getting love from his foster family.

Ace is up-to-date on his vaccinations and he has been neutered. The CNY Cat Coalition says he will do fine in a future home with cats and/or children.

If you’re interested in adopting Ace, click here for a link to his application. Ace’s adoption fee is $75.00. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old to adopt.