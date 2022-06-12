SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Aurora, a young Siberian Husky at the CNY SPCA. She arrived as a stray so the shelter is unsure of her exact age, but she is on the younger side.

Like most huskies, she is a talker and a little bit of a drama queen! However, she is friendly, playful and smart in nature.

‘The shelter says she is great with kids and will make a good fit into homes with kids of any age.

Aurora’s vaccinations are up to date and she has been spayed.

If you’re interested in adopting Aurora, click here for a link to an application. The CNY SPCA asks you do a bit of research on what huskies need and what their personalities are like.

Aurora’s adoption fee is $175.00. The adoption fee covers the following: