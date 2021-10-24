Petsavers: Ellie the cat is ready to meet you!

(WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ellie from the No Kill Project in Fayetteville.

Ellie is about two-years-old and is temporarily staying at the No Kill Project. She is very friendly and sweet and has a sister who she loves and is bonded to, therefore the shelter would like to see them adopted together.

Ellie is gentle and likes to take her time doing things, including eating and approaching you. She loves to play and snuggle and loves being pet.

The rescue says she would be good in a home with other cats, dogs, and children.

Her vaccinations are up to date and she has been spayed.

Ellie is ready to meet you! If she’s the right fit for you and your family, email adoptions@thenokillproject.org to apply!