LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Jessi, a 3-year-old large hound at HumaneCNY. Her 13 puppies have all been adopted and she’s now ready for a family to call her own.

The shelter says she’s “dog reactive” and sometimes barks and whines. She’s good with dogs, but is sometimes reactive on a leash.

Jessi does well in the car, getting in and out of the vehicle easily. However, she can be somewhat nervous while riding.

She’s a great walker and will adjust her pace to meet yours whether that be walking, running or jogging. Another bonus: Jessi is well behaved when she gets a bath!

Her vaccinations are up to date. If you’re interested in adopting her, click here for a form.