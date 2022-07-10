FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Lucky, a domestic short-haired cat looking for her forever home.

Lucky is about 2-years-old. She was rescued from a home that had an aggressive dog. Because of that, Lucky had to live in a shed until her foster mom saved her.

Since being rescued, Lucky has been a very loving and affectionate companion. She loves interacting with her foster mom, playing with her feather wand toys and being groomed.

Lucky can currently be seen at the PetSmart in Fairmount. If she tugs at your heart, you can stop in the store during regular business hours to meet her.

Her vaccinations are up to date and she has been spayed and microchipped. She’s also house-trained.

Lucky’s adoption fee is $95.00. You can also apply online through the CNY Cat Coalition by clicking here.