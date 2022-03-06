SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Lucy, an adult female shorthair cat from No Cat Left Behind in Syracuse.

Lucy is part Snowshoe Siamese with bright blue eyes. She’s quite chatty and playful for an 8-year-old cat. She’s also very affectionate and loyal.

She would do best in a home with no children and she prefers being the only pet since she loves being the star of the show.

Lucy’s vaccinations are up to date. Her adoption fee is $75.00. References and an adoption fee are required.

To meet Lucy, call (315) 278-6058 or send an email to “dmdavis77@yahoo.com”