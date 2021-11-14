Petsavers: Meet Draco the sweetest pit bull terrier mix!

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Draco from the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Draco is a pit bull terrier mix and is about 2.5 years old. The shelter says Draco is a very smart boy. He loves the water so if you have a pool, he’d love to take a swim with you once the weather warms up!

Draco loves being held and sitting in his human’s lap. Fun fact: he has no idea how big he truly is!

He’s an active dog who loves to play fetch. An active family with no small kids would suit Draco best. The shelter sys he would be fine living in a home with other dogs.

Draco’s vaccinations are up to date and he is crate trained.

For information on how to adopt Draco, click here.