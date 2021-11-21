Petsavers: Meet Sara and Cuse, a Schnauzer duo!

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pets of the week are Sara and Cuse, both Schnauzers from the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Unfortunately, their owner passed away at ages 9 and 10 and they find themselves all alone in need of a forever home.

The two are bonded and the shelter would like to see this pair get adopted together.

Sara and Cuse are looking for a quiet, kid-free home where they can spend their golden years being loved and spoiled. The shelter says a home with other dogs is just fine.

Sara and Cuse are house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. For information on how to adopt Sara and Cuse, click here.