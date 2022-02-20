SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Meet Socks! Socks is a young rottweiler and shepherd mix at Helping Hounds in North Syracuse.

They say he is a medium-energy dog and when playing with other dogs, he tends to be a busy body and does best with non-dominant male and female dogs. He has not been exposed to any cats yet.

Socks is working on his house training. He will thrive in a home where he can be part of all the activities and continue with his training to be his best self.

Socks has been neutered and he is vaccinated. He would be good in a home with other children.